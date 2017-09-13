Melanie Griffith Treated for Skin Cancer Recurrence

Melanie Griffith recently had a second skin cancer scare. A source close to the actress exclusively tells Us Weekly that she underwent treatment to have basal cell carcinoma removed from her nose.

Griffith, 60, previously underwent surgery to remove the early stages of skin cancer from her face in December 2009. Her spokeswoman Robin Baum confirmed to the Associated Press at the time that the procedure, which left her with a black eye, was conducted early enough to prevent future complications.

Years after the Oscar nominee's first health scare, she opened up to Us Weekly on the red carpet at the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles gala. "Most people are telling me I look horrible. The tweets I get are are really nasty," she told Us in October 2012 of the cruel comments she received online about her appearance.



Still, she wasn't fazed. "I don't know if I look that great. [But] I work out a lot," she continued. "I have a trainer that I [work with] four times a week, and I do hot yoga."

Griffith is best known for her roles in the films Something Wild (1986), Working Girl (1988), Buffalo Girls (1995) and RKO 281 (1999). In more recent years, she appeared on several TV shows, including Nip/Tuck, Raising Hope and Hawaii Five-0, in addition to making her Broadway debut in the 2003 revival of Chicago.



The actress was married to Don Johnson twice (briefly in 1976 and again from 1989 to 1996), Steven Bauer (from 1981 to 1989) and Antonio Banderas (from 1996 to 2015). She has three children: Alexander Bauer, 32, Dakota Johnson, 27, and Stella Banderas, 20.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.