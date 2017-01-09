Remember this? A few months before Meryl Streep denounced Donald Trump in her stirring 2017 Golden Globes speech on Sunday, January 8, the iconic actress impersonated the president-elect at an NYC gala.



The Florence Foster Jenkins star, 67, caked on orange bronzer and styled her hair in a messy combover to parody the 70-year-old business mogul at the Shakespeare in the Park Public Theater Gala in June. She even added padding under her oversized suit and wore an extra-long red tie.



During the gala, Streep, who avidly supported Hillary Clinton during the election, sang the duet “Brush Up Your Shakespeare” from the musical Kiss Me, Kate with Christine Baranski, who impersonated the former secretary of state. The Oscar-winning actress memorably added her own line to the song, which tells men to memorize Shakespeare lines to woo women. “You’ll let me know, why it is all the women say no,” she sang, implying that women don’t support Trump.



As previously reported, Streep used her Golden Globes acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award to criticize the soon-to-be POTUS for mocking a disabled reporter in late 2015. “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing,” she said.

“Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose,” she continued. She also asked people to “protect journalists because we’re going to need them going forward.”



Trump took to Twitter on Monday to slam Streep, writing, “Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn’t know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never ‘mocked’ a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him ‘groveling’ when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more dishonest media!"



