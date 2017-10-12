Mexican soap opera star Eduardo Yáñez slapped a Univision reporter in the middle of a televised interview on the red carpet in Los Angeles on Tuesday, October 10.

During an appearance on the Spanish-language entertainment news show El Gordo y La Flaca, journalist Paco Fuentes asked a personal question about Yáñez's estranged son, Eduardo Jr., whom he shares with ex-wife Norma Adriana Garcia. Eduardo Jr. recently set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money after he was involved in a car accident, rather than turn to his father for financial support.

"If you're so worried about my son, you send him the money or go and talk to him," Yáñez, 57, fired back.

Fuentes defended himself by telling the actor that he was asking the question fans wanted to know about. "That's bulls--t," Yáñez replied. "That's what you say to get people involved in what they don't care about. But the concerned one is you, brother. You go and tell [my son] what you have to say. … You are a real ass. Do not disrespect me."

Yáñez then violently struck the reporter across the face. "I was in shock. I didn't know what to do," Fuentes told CBS Los Angeles.

The actor issued an apology on Twitter on Thursday, October 12. "I want to sincerely apologize to the public and the person affected by my action. It was not right," he wrote in Spanish. "My personal life is not for sale."



