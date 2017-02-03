Michael Bublé gave an update on his son Noah's cancer treatment in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, February 3.

"We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," Bublé, 41, tells Us. "He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his courage. We thank God for the strength he has given all of us."

"Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words," the statement continues. "We'd also like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us. As we continue this journey, we are greatly comforted by your support and love."

Back in November, the Canadian singer and his wife, model Luisana Lopilato, opened up about their 3-year-old son's diagnosis in a Facebook post. "We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the U.S.," the couple wrote at the time. "We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children."

Bublé and Lopilato, 29, who married in 2011, are also parents of son Elias, 12 months. In December, the Argentinian paper Gente reported that Noah was undergoing chemotherapy to minimize a tumor.

