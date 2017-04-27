Micheal Mantenuto, who starred in Disney’s 2004 film Miracle, died from apparent suicide on Monday, April 24, the coroner confirmed to TMZ. According to site, the actor shot and killed himself in his car in Des Moines, Washington. He was 35.



Mantenuto, who portrayed hockey player Jack O’Callahan in the Disney original film about the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team, also played the sport while attending the University of Maine.

He went on to star in TV movies Dirtbags and Surfer, Dude before enlisting in the army.

Col. Guillaume Beaurpere, the commander of Mantenuto's US Army's First Special Forces Group, announced his death. In a statement obtained by WCVB-TV a press release read: "Those of you that knew Mike will remember him for his passionate love for his family and his commitment to the health of the force.”

