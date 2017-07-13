Who knew the ESPYs could be so sweet. Michael Phelps gushed over his wife, Nicole Johnson, while accepting the 2017 ESPY Award for Best Record-Breaking Performance for exceeding the record for Olympic gold medals on Wednesday, July 12.

“Today is my wife’s birthday and we met here 10 years ago and it’s the most amazing thing in the world. Thank you,” Phelps said during his speech, giving his longtime love a shout-out.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The couple, who welcomed their first child, son Boomer, in May 2016, secretly tied the knot in June 2016 ahead of the summer Olympics in Rio de Janerio in front of just five people in their backyard.

They later celebrated with a stunning wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in October. Phelps and Johnson, who earned the title of Miss California in 2010, dated on and off for eight years before getting engaged in February 2015.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The swim star also took to Instagram to wish his love a happy birthday on Wednesday.

Happy bday to my best friend and love of my life!!! Two days ago we celebrated our 10 year anniversary of meeting at the #espys !! #yourethebest #happybday #happiness A post shared by Michael Phelps (@m_phelps00) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:48am PDT

“Happy bday to my best friend and love of my life!!! Two days ago we celebrated our 10 year anniversary of meeting at the #espys !! #yourethebest #happybday #happiness,” the 23-time Olympic gold medalist captioned a sweet Instagram post with Johnson earlier in the day.

Watch the sweet moment in the video above.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!