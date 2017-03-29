Michelle Kwan and Clay Pell attend the 10th Annual Skating With The Stars Benefit Gala at 583 Park Avenue on April 13, 2015 in New York City. Credit: Jenny Anderson/WireImage.com

Michelle Kwan’s husband, Clay Pell, has filed for divorce, according to multiple outlets.

Pell, 35, issued a statement to the Providence Journal on Wednesday, March 29, about his decision to call it quits with the gold medal-winning figure skater, 36.

“It is with deep regret that I share that Michelle and my marriage is coming to an end,” Pell — a former White House staffer in 44th POTUS Barack Obama’s administration — said in the statement. “This is a sad and difficult turn of events for our family. I love Michelle, and wish her the very best as her life takes her in a new direction.”

The U.S. Coast Guard veteran continued: “I want to thank friends and family who have given wisdom and support, and I ask for privacy during this challenging time.”

According to TMZ, Pell, who does not share any children with Kwan, cited irreconcilable differences in his divorce documents.

The couple wed in January 2013 in Rhode Island, where Pell once ran for governor. Pell and Kwan first started seeing each other in April 2011 and got engaged in the fall of 2012.

Since hanging up her ice skates in 2006, Kwan has made the transition from professional athlete to political activist. Most recently, she served as Hillary Clinton’s surrogate outreach coordinator during the Democratic candidate’s presidential campaign. Kwan has yet to publicly respond to the split news.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!