Michelle Obama opened up about the racism she faced as the first black first lady during an appearance at the Women's Foundation of Colorado's 30th anniversary celebration in Denver, Colorado, on Tuesday, July 25.

WFCO president and CEO Lauren Casteel asked the former first lady, 53, which pieces of "falling glass" hurt the most after breaking the glass ceiling of race during her eight years in the White House.

"The shards that cut me the deepest were the ones that intended to cut," Obama responded, via the Denver Post. "Knowing that after eight years of working really hard for this country, there are still people who won't see me for what I am because of my skin color."

During the conversation, the Chicago native spoke about resilience while reflecting on being called an ape. "Women, we endure those cuts in so many ways that we don't even notice we're cut," she said. "We are living with small tiny cuts, and we are bleeding every single day. And we're still getting up."



Obama also reiterated her previous statements that she does not plan to seek public office, though she and former President Barack Obama intend to stay involved in public service. "The people in this country are universally good and kind and honest and decent," she told the audience. "Don't be afraid of the country you live in. The folks here are good."

The activist stayed away from discussing the current political climate under President Donald Trump during Tuesday's appearance, though she did take a few subtle shots at him, according to the Denver Post.

The Obamas have been enjoying life out of the spotlight as of late. Since leaving 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in January, the couple have vacationed in California, the British Virgin Islands, Hawaii, Italy and Indonesia.

