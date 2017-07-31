Shaun Weiss, best known for playing Greg "Goldie" Goldberg in the Mighty Ducks franchise, has been sentenced to 150 days in jail, his manager confirms to Us Weekly.

Weiss, 38, will serve his time in L.A. County Jail. According to TMZ, he stole $151 in merchandise at Fry's Electronics and plead no contest to petty theft.

"He hopes to stay sober when he gets out," his manager tells Us. "While he's in jail he hopes to write a script based on his recent experience."

As previously reported, Weiss enlisted Kickstarter to revive his career in August 2014. "I'm offering some insane kind of rewards. Basically if you invest, your reward is me," he said in a video at the time. "I will come to your house and you can shoot pucks at me."

The former child star has also appeared in 1995's Heavy Weights, Freaks and Geeks, City Guys and The King of Queens.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!