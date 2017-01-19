Miguel Ferrer on NCIS: Los Angeles. Credit: Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

Miguel Ferrer, who is best known for his roles on NCIS: Los Angeles and Crossing Jordan, died of cancer on Thursday, January 19. He was 61.

“Today, NCIS: LOS ANGELES lost a beloved family member,” NCIS: Los Angeles show runner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement. “Miguel was a man of tremendous talent who had a powerful dramatic presence on scene, a wicked sense of humor, and a huge heart.”

The Santa Monica, California, native was the son of singer Rosemary Clooney and José Ferrer and was a first cousin to Hollywood icon George Clooney.



“Today history will mark giant changes in our world, and lost to most will be that on the same day Miguel Ferrer lost his battle to throat cancer,” the 55-year-old Hail, Caesar! actor said in a statement. “But not lost to his family. Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day, (monumental events), pale in comparison. We love you Miguel. We always will.”



In addition to NCIS: Los Angeles, Ferrer appeared on Twin Peaks and played Bob Morton, designer of the RoboCop program, on the much-beloved series. Over the course of his career, he had roles in more than 40 movies and many TV shows, including Magnum, P.I., CHiPS and Star Trek: III: The Search for Spock.



Ferrer will also appear in the upcoming Twin Peaks reboot (which he shot prior to his death), reprising his role as FBI pathologist Albert Rosenfield. The revival is set to premiere May 21 on Showtime.

Prior to his time in Hollywood, Ferrer was an accomplished drummer who played in bands an toured with his mother and Bing Crosby.



Fans and friends alike showed an outpouring of love and condolences on social media shortly after news of his death broke.

To quote Bob Morton, “I f***in’ love that guy!”



R.I.P. Miguel Ferrer — Michael Brody (@MichaelBBrody) January 19, 2017

RIP Miguel Ferrer… yes you’ll most be known as George’s cousin, but you will always be ultra scary Shan Yu to me. — Rachel Levine (@furlongdrive) January 19, 2017

Miguel Ferrer was one of my favorite actor 🙁🙁

he did such a fantastic job on ncis la, may he rest in peace 💞 — alexandra 💫 (@WritinTheFeels) January 19, 2017

I loved Miguel Ferrer's voice and his acting. RIP. — Lilliam Rivera (@lilliamr) January 19, 2017

RIP Miguel Ferrer, my first ever onscreen boyfriend. And thank you, @alfranken for giving me the opportunity to work with him. #Lateline 💜 — Sunny Mabrey (@SunnyMabrey) January 19, 2017

Ferrer is survived by his wife Lori, sons Lukas and Rafi and his brothers and sisters.



Can't get enough of Us? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter packed with the latest celeb news, hot pics and more!



