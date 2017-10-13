Swoon! Miles Teller revealed how he proposed to his girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, when he dropped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, October 13.

"We were on an African safari so I brought the ring to Africa, which I was a little nervous about," Teller, 30, explained. "I had our guide early in the morning tie a rose to a tree, [and we] walked up to this nice scenic vista having coffee. She looked over and saw a rose and thought somebody had died. Which, whatever."

The audience, naturally, laughed at Sperry's initial reaction, which luckily only lasted for a brief moment. Soon, she would notice that Teller had a note set out that had the first day they started dating — May, 11, 2013 — and the day they were in Africa.

"I said, 'This is the day you became my girlfriend and today was the last day you woke up as my girlfriend,'" the Whiplash star recalled.

As previously reported, Teller proposed in August. He opened up about what makes a healthy and happy relationship during an interview with Elle in 2014.

"Respect the person you're with. My philosophy is, if I'm not happier when I'm with you, then there's no reason for me to be with you. I'm happy on my own," he said at the time. "We'll FaceTime and she'll come down and visit me on set. There's times that a text is appropriate. Other times you need to talk on the phone. The problem with people texting all the time is that if you're texting somebody everything you're doing throughout the day, there's no catch up. It removes the recap. I think that's important.”



