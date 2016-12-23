Miles Teller Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

UPDATE: Miles Teller assured fans that he and his girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, were unharmed in the car accident that flipped his Ford Bronco. “Me and @keleighsperry are okay. I hope the other passengers are as well. The other driver pulled into oncoming traffic and bad accident was unavoidable,” he tweeted on Friday, December 23. "This woman’s irrational and ignorant decision put our lives and her passengers in very real danger. Happy we could walk away.”



Original story below

Miles Teller was involved in a scary car crash, which caused his blue 1975 Ford Bronco to flip, TMZ reports.



The Whiplash actor, 29, was driving in the San Fernando Valley near L.A. on Thursday, December 22, with his girlfriend Keleigh Sperry in the passenger seat when an Uber driver made an unsafe left turn right in front of Teller. The two vehicles collided, and Teller’s truck flipped.



The Fantastic Four star and Sperry, 24, both escaped without any injuries. An ambulance took two passengers who were riding in the Uber to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident was not the Divergent actor’s fault, and drugs and alcohol did not play any role in the crash, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

Unfortunately, it may have caused damage to Teller's vehicle, which he has owned for just a year. Sperry frequently posts photos of the couple driving around in the Bronco on her Instagram account. “Takin this baby home today! After months of careful construction #bronco,” she wrote when they first finished customizing the vehicle on December 16, 2015.



Can't wait to take both of these babes up the coast 😍💯🚙 A photo posted by Keleigh Sperry (@keleigh_sperry) on Dec 16, 2015 at 5:00pm PST

This isn’t the first time Teller has been in a scary car accident, either. When he was 20, he nearly died while a friend was driving his car. “My buddy lost control of my car going 80 miles per hour. We flipped eight times,” he told ABC News. “I got ejected out the window. The car landed, and I was just laying like 50 feet from the car, unconscious, covered in blood. My buddy thought I was dead.”



He still has scars, which he says prevented him from getting roles early in his career. “I got scars on my face. I still have two rocks in my face,” he said. “When I first started auditioning, people were straight-up just like, ‘Yeah, Miles is a good actor, [but it] doesn’t make sense for this character to have scars.’”



