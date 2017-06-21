She can’t stop — and she won’t stop — making Us smile! Miley Cyrus took to Twitter on Wednesday, June 21, to share a sweet photo enjoying the summer sun alongside two of her dogs, Emu and Dora.

The “Malibu” singer, 24, who sported a bright red bikini and a black baseball cap, chowed down on fruit while Dora, the labradoodle rescue who she shares with fiance Liam Hemsworth, gazed up at the songstress. Meanwhile, Cyrus’ Shetland sheepdog, Emu, a fan favorite, rested in the shade.

“Summmmmer is heeeeerrrre! Bring on Z fruit, sunshine (always spf), & goooood times!” the Happy Hippie Foundation creator captioned her pic.

Cyrus also took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her feeding Emu watermelon.

Emu ❤️s Watermelon! (be cautious of seeds & rind! otherwise totally doggy safe!) A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jun 21, 2017 at 2:41pm PDT

In May, the former Disney Channel Star star got a tattoo of Emu, who she adopted in June 2014 after her beloved husky, Floyd, passed. “Time to start making Emu accounts smilers. He’s here and here to stay,” she wrote on Instagram at the time, after sharing a series of sweet pictures with her new furry family member. “I welcomed Emu Coyne Cyrus into the family a couple day ago. Been keepin him a secret cause sometimes I’m weird like that.”

Cyrus, who honored her late pup’s memory with a tattoo on her ribcage in April 2014, added, “It’s taken some time to be ready for this next step and loving again. There will never be anyone like Floyd. There was a bond that was so deep it’s irreplaceable but that’s not what I’m trying to do. Never will I replace Floyd and that’s something that I had to take time to understand.”

Leaving her fans on a positive note, the singer shared, “We had a very special memorial service for Floyd and I felt my angel Floydy give Emu his blessing.”

In November 2015, Miley helped her then ex-fiance, 27, adopt Dora, who the couple now share. In December the following year, Cyrus took to Instagram to gush about her new four-legged friend. “Thinking about how lucky we are to spend Dora’s first Xmas together as a fam! Our big beautiful rescue,” she wrote.

