Miley Cyrus Reveals If She'd Do a 'Hannah Montana' Reboot

So much for the best of both worlds! Miley Cyrus revealed during a new interview that Disney recently asked her about doing a potential Hannah Montana reboot — and she has no interest. See what she said in the video above!

"Dude. I had to go to Disney the other day to promote [my new music], and you know [Hannah Montana] was the first thing they [mentioned]," the "Malibu" singer, 24, said on the Zach Sang Show.

When asked if she'd do a revival of the Disney Channel series, Cyrus replied, "Probably not. Probably not because ... it's a lot of time to be spent with my dad [Billy Ray Cyrus]. You know, my dad was my dad on the show. I have enough dad time."

The Disney alum continued, "That was really hard every day from, like, [ages] 11 to 18. I didn't get a school escape like most people. I went to work with my dad. And then I started driving my dad toward the end, when I could start driving. And then my grandma went with me every day. It was a lot of time with dad and grandma. That's why as soon as I turned 18, you guys wonder why I was twerking at Juicy J shows. I had just spent 10 years every day with my dad and grandma. I had to break free."

While Miley doesn't see herself trying on Hannah's famous blonde wig again, she is looking forward to Raven's Home, Disney Channel's upcoming spinoff of That's So Raven, starring fellow Disney alum Raven-Symoné. "I'm really excited for that," she admitted. "That's going to be my binge-watch of the year, for sure."



Hannah Montana aired for four seasons from 2006 to 2011.

