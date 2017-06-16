Puff, puff pass — no more! Former Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus opened up to late-night host Jimmy Fallon about the surprising reasons she decided to give up smoking marijuana.

During a Thursday, June 14, Tonight Show appearance, the 24-year-old Grammy nominee, who’s promoting her latest as-yet-untitled studio album, confessed that she wants to be clear and sharp while discussing what she calls her “most important album” to date.



“I stopped smoking because, to sit here and to talk about what I’m doing, I wanted to be really clear,” she told Fallon. “Because I’m actually the most passionate about what I’m doing with this record than I’ve been — I say this every time — but I loved making this record so, so much. This record, for me, at this moment, is the most important album that I’ve ever made. So I wanted to make sure I’m super clear about the way I’m talking.”

The reformed wild child, who’s engaged to Hollywood hunk Liam Hemsworth, suffered bad dreams leading up to her bold decision.

“I kept having this nightmare, it was seriously horrible. I wonder if you’ve had this — not about this show,” she clarified. “I had this dream that I would die during my monologue on SNL for some reason. That I would just get so stoned that I just died, which I Googled, and that’s never happened. Thank God … I was smoking a lot of weed. No one’s ever died from weed, but no one has ever smoked as much as I did. So, it’s like, they don’t really know. So I was thinking if I want to sit on this couch and tell people what I think about my new music, I wanted to sound as smart as I think that I could be. And I really just want to sit at home and eat when I’m stoned.”

Cyrus made headlines when she announced in May that she was no longer going to smoke weed. In a May 3 interview with Billboard Magazine, the Wrecking Ball songstress revealed her efforts to remain clean and sober.

“I f--king hate it when people can’t adjust. I used to [resist changing]. But I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do,” she said.

The former Disney star acknowledged several other self-imposed lifestyle adjustments to Billboard.



“I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open,” she explained. “And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”

Cyrus has released two singles, “Malibu” and “Inspired,” off her untitled album who’s release date has yet to be announced.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs on NBC weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET.

