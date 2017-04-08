The ab envy is real! Miley Cyrus showed off her toned stomach while hiking with her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, and their dogs in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 6.

The "Wrecking Ball" singer, 24, looked incredible in a red sports bra, matching shorts and gray sneakers. She wore a pair of round sunglasses and pulled her short blonde hair into a ponytail. The Hunger Games actor, 27, rocked a more casual look, sporting a plain white T-shirt, black board shorts, olive green sneakers and black shades.

During the hike, Cyrus walked with their pit bull Mary Jane, while Hemsworth kept their rescue dog Dora close by. After the afternoon workout, the engaged couple and their pups were spotted getting into their black Range Rover.

Last month, the Hannah Montana alum's father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, sparked rumors that his daughter and her Australian beau had secretly wed when he shared a picture of the singer in a white dress on Instagram. Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister Brandi Cyrus later laughed off the speculation.

"If Miley was getting married, it would not be in that dress!" Tish, 49, told Entertainment Tonight on March 21. Brandi, 29, added, "She would have had some fabulous wedding dress, not just, like, the frilly top she was wearing in the photo."

