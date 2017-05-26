Close to home. Miley Cyrus opened up about her friend Ariana Grande and the Manchester bombing attack during a Friday, May 26, appearance on the Today show. See what she had to say in the video above.

“Just to know someone who goes through that it makes my life feel more real… I don't really have a team and crew around me and, usually, I stay really low-key,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer, 24, said. “So now I realize I need to know that I'm around a lot of people and I need to protect myself and protect everyone [in the audience] that's here. Now, I take that more seriously and [am] more cautious.”

Earlier this week, 22 people were killed and more than 50 people were injured at Grande's concert in Manchester, England. According to Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins, suspects have been arrested in connection to the bombing. In the wake of the attack, Grande returned home to Boca Raton, Florida, on Tuesday, May 23, and has canceled all of her Dangerous Woman world tour dates through June 5.

“It's really been an eye-opener and for my friend Ariana it's just beyond me,” Cyrus said on Today. “And I can't wait to I get a second and give her a big hug, for sure.”

The Hannah Montana alum was one of the many celebrities — including Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato, Katy Perry and more — who shared messages of love and support for Grande following the terrifying incident.

“Wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now... love love love you .... so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event!” Cyrus wrote alongside an Instagram pic of herself and Grande cuddling in onesie pajamas on Monday. “my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war .... no more innocent lives taken .... L-O-V-E 💙❤️💜💚💛”

The former Disney Channel star also took a moment to pay tribute to Grande and the victims of the terror attack during her performance of her latest single, “Malibu,” on the season 12 finale of The Voice on Tuesday. "I'd like to dedicate this song to my good friend Ariana Grande and everyone who experienced that horrific attack yesterday,” Cyrus told the crowd. “Our hearts are with you."

