Here comes the bride! Miranda Kerr and her fiancé, Evan Spiegel, tied the knot in a romantic wedding ceremony at their home in Los Angeles' Brentwood neighborhood on Saturday, May 27, Us Weekly confirms.

Ahead of Saturday night's nuptials, a source confirmed to Us that Kerr's family had flown into L.A. from Australia.

The supermodel, 34, and the Snapchat founder, 26, announced their engagement in July 2016 when she shared a photo of her diamond ring alongside a custom "Marry Me" Snapchat filter. "I said yes!!!" she wrote on Instagram.

A source previously told Us that the couple, who were close friends before they began dating in 2015, would have "an extravagant wedding, in true Evan style," adding, "Miranda certainly won't mind!"



This is the second trip down the aisle for Kerr, who was previously married to Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013. The amicable exes share 6-year-old son Flynn.

