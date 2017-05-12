Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel Are Getting Married!

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP/Getty

Cue the wedding bells! Miranda Kerr and her fiancé, Evan Spiegel, are poised to get married imminently, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The supermodel’s family has already flown into Los Angeles from Australia, the insider adds.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel, 34, and the Snapchat founder, 26, announced their engagement in July 2016 after more than a year of dating. Kerr revealed the news by posting an Instagram photo of her classic round diamond ring — complete with a custom “Marry Me” Snapchat filter, of course. “I said yes!!!” she captioned the photo.

The couple — who met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014 — will likely be pulling out all the stops for their big day. A source told Us last year that the couple will have “an extravagant wedding, in true Evan style.” The source added, “Miranda certainly won’t mind!”



Although the wedding may be over-the-top, Kerr has said that she and Spiegel usually prefer low-key nights at home over hitting up a Hollywood hot spot. “He’s 25, but acts like he’s 50,” she told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit last year. “He’s not out partying. He goes to work in [L.A.’s] Venice. He comes home. We don’t go out. We’d rather be at home and have dinner, go to bed early.”

This will be the second marriage for Kerr, who was previously married to Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013. The friendly exes coparent their 6-year-old son, Flynn.



