Miranda Lambert joked at a recent concert that she started “drinking a little extra” following her 2015 divorce from Blake Shelton.



Before embarking on her Highway Vagabond tour, the “Vice” singer, 33, played an intimate show at Joe’s Bar in Chicago on Tuesday, January 24. According to Fox News, she told the crowd, “I got divorced so I started drinking a little extra.”



During her set, Lambert also opened up about the inspiration behind her track “Ugly Lights” from her sixth studio album, The Weight of These Wings, released in November. “Anyways, I found myself in Midtown in Nashville three nights in a row at like last call and with the lights coming on, and I’m still sitting there,” she told the audience. “So I wrote a song about it.”



As previously reported, the Grammy winner, who is currently dating musician Anderson East, called it quits with Shelton, 40, in July 2015 after nearly four years of marriage. In August, Lambert told Billboard how her split from the Voice coach — who is now dating Gwen Stefani — inspired her latest LP.



"Every record I’ve ever made has been a reflection of where I am right then in my life, however old I am. And I’ve never held back at all," she told the magazine. "But this time with what I happened to be going through in my life, being honest was never really a choice. Everybody knew anyway. So I just said, I’m gonna journal it, and — good days and bad days — use it for my art.”

Lambert added, "I’m pretty straightforward in my music. I always have been, and that hasn’t changed. With my songwriting, it’s taking a journey with what’s been going on in my everyday life — good, bad, ugly and everything in between. I feel like the right thing to do was just come out with something really honest."



