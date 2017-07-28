Steve Granitz/WireImage

Turning to music for comfort. Nearly two years after splitting from Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert is opening up about how she dealt with the high-profile split.

The “Over You” songstress, 33, revealed that she bared her sole in the studio as a coping mechanism. “If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it’s all on there,” Lambert told Billboard on Thursday, July 27, of her double-album Weight of These Wings. “There’s no mystery anymore. Take from it what you will.”

After news broke on Twitter of her divorce from Shelton, 41, the Country crooner immediately hit the studio and wrote her hit track “Vice.”

“I walked in with guns blazing,” the “Somethin’ Bad” singer, who didn’t want to record an album exclusively dedicated to her breakup, recalled. “I was like, ‘Let’s feel it all.’ I was ready to have the days where I can’t even stand up and the days where I’m celebrating.”

Lambert also admitted to undergoing several personality and lifestyle changes after parting ways with her former flame, who has since moved on with Gwen Stefani. “I’m known for my fiery personality and my confidence, but that’s not me all the time,” she revealed. “I won’t look at things ever again in the same light, because different things in your life bring you to a deeper level with yourself. I won’t take pain for granted anymore.”

The Grammy winner has spoken out about her divorce in the past. At a Chicago concert in January, she joked to the crowd, “I got divorced so I started drinking a little extra.”

Lambert has since found love again with singer Anderson East and she took to Instagram last week to wish her new beau well on his birthday.

“Rock & Roll Sundays and No Makeup Mondays. My favorite Bama boy turned 30 today. He owns the stage and he owns my heart,” she gushed in the post. “Thanks @andersoneast for inspiring me in so many ways. You are a light that could outshine the sun. I love making memories with you.”

