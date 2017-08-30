Don’t Mess with Texas. Country music star Miranda Lambert, along with her MuttNation Foundation, joined the rescue efforts in Houston, Texas on Tuesday, August 29, safely transporting dozens of dogs to Oklahoma after Hurricane Harvey ravaged the fourth-most-populated city in the country.



The MuttNation team arrived in Houston on Monday, August 28, while Lambert joined ground efforts the following night.

“My roommates tonight sure are cute! Mama and newborns that were born this morning,” the 33-year-old singer wrote alongside an adorable snap of a black dog and six puppies. “Im calling her Ashley after @ashleymonroemusic who just had a baby herself. @muttnationfoundation rescued 72 dogs today who are being transported to dry safe shelters across the country.”

The Lindale, Texas native — who founded the MuttNation Foundation in 2009 with her mom, Beverly Hughes — concluded the post with optimism and several hashtags. “Thanks for yalls support. Stay tuned tomorrow and continue to pray. #muttnationfoundation #hurricaneharvey #texasstrong #elvirathebus #tourbusrescue”

“The House That Built Me” singer went on to share an update with fans on Instagram on Wednesday, August 30 — posting a black and white photo slideshow of MuttNation volunteers on Instagram and asking followers for their support and donations.

“Update! Thanks to some amazing transportation volunteers...We sent over 70 pups to our shelter in Oklahoma today. Our rigs are now rolling into Houston for another load. Continue to send prayers and donations. @muttnationfoundation #hurricaneharvey #linkinbio,” the star captioned the heartfelt post.

According to the New York Times, since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas on Friday, August 25, at least 30 people have died, with property damages estimated at more than 75 billion dollars.

For more information on how you can help the displaced animals in Texas and beyond, visit: muttnation.com/foundation

