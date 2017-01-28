Mischa Barton has been released from the hospital and told People magazine that she had been drugged while drinking on her birthday.



“On the evening of the 25th, I went out with a group of friends to celebrate my birthday. While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” Barton said in the statement. “I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well. I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.” (GHB is a depressant that is commonly placed in alcoholic beverages and known as the “date rape drug.”)

As previously reported, the O.C. alum was voluntarily taken to the hospital on Thursday, January 26, after neighbors and a friend became concerned with her odd behavior and officers responded to a disturbance call.

In images obtained by TMZ, Barton, who turned 31 on Tuesday, January 24, could be seen looking extremely distressed wearing only a white dress shirt and a necktie. In one photo, Barton could be seen leaning over her West Hollywood Hills home fence, appearing to be screaming. According to TMZ, Barton was yelling bizarre things about her mother being a witch and her world shattering.



Barton was previously placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold by LAPD in July 2009. She most recently appeared on season 22 of Dancing With the Stars and cohosts the Esquire Channel’s car enthusiast show Joyride.



