On the mend! Mischa Barton took to Twitter on Tuesday, January 31, to thank her fans for their support after her recent hospitalization.

“Thank you so much for all the love guys. It means the world to me. There is too much going on in the world so I appreciate this more than ever,” the 31-year-old actress wrote. She added in a second tweet, “From the bottom of my heart. We shall over come.”



Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

The O.C. actress was voluntarily hospitalized on Thursday, January 26, for mental evaluation after police responded to her West Hollywood home. Barton’s friends and neighbors told police that they were concerned with her odd behavior, and in a TMZ video of the incident, Barton is seen leaning over her fence incoherently rambling and screaming. In the clip, she appeared to be yelling bizarre things about the world ending and referring to her mother as a “witch.” At the end of the video, the recent Dancing With the Stars contestant fell backward off the fence.



Barton was released from Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai hospital on Friday. She told People that she was drugged while celebrating her birthday (which was a few days earlier on January 24) with friends. “While having drinks, I realized that something was not right as my behavior was becoming erratic and continued to intensify over the next several hours,” she said in a statement. “I voluntarily went to get professional help, and I was informed by their staff that I had been given GHB. After an overnight stay, I am home and doing well. I would like to extend a big thanks of gratitude to the professionals at Cedars-Sinai for their great care and professionalism. This is a lesson to all young women out there, be aware of your surroundings.” Since the ordeal, the Notting Hill actress has also posted a mysterious photo of a doll meditating on social media on Sunday.



