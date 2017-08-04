Prodigy's cause of death was revealed as accidental choking, the Clark County coroner's office confirmed to TMZ on Thursday, August 3.

According to the outlet, the Mobb Deep rapper choked while eating an egg. He died at the age of 42 on June 20 at a Las Vegas hospital, where he was being treated for complications from sickle cell anemia.



Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

"It is with extreme sadness and disbelief that we confirm the death of our dear friend Albert Johnson, better known to millions of fans as Prodigy of legendary NY rap duo Mobb Deep," a publicist for the hip-hop group confirmed in a statement to Rolling Stone at the time. "Prodigy was hospitalized a few days ago in Vegas after a Mobb Deep performance for complications caused by a sickle cell anemia crisis. As most of his fans know, Prodigy battled the disease since birth. The exact causes of death have yet to be determined. We would like to thank everyone for respecting the family's privacy at this time."



A public memorial service was held for Prodigy at New York City's Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel on June 29. The stars in attendance included fellow Mobb Deep rapper Havoc, The Roots drummer Questlove, Fat Joe, 50 Cent and Remy Ma.

The "Quiet Storm" rapper performed his final concert at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on June 17, just three days before his death.

Prodigy is survived by wife Ikesha Dudley, son T'Shaka, daughter Fahtasia, brother Greg, stepdaughter Kiejzonna and step-granddaughter Brooklyn Harris.

