Eric Kennemer Myranda Trevino Kennemer Credit: Facebook

Former 16 and Pregnant star Myranda Trevino Kennemer took to Facebook on Sunday, February 5, to announce that her husband, Eric Kennemer, has returned home from the hospital nearly a month after a serious car crash.

“Eric is home!!!!!” Myranda wrote. “Bring on the therapy!”



As previously reported on January 10, Eric — who shares daughters Kaylee, 5, and Ryleigh, 2, with Myranda — was in critical condition after a serious automobile accident. Following the near-fatal incident, the young dad entered the ICU at Houston’s Memorial Hermann hospital.

At the time, Eric’s grandmother, Barbara James, let friends and family know about the terrifying ordeal via Facebook. “I would like to ask my Facebook friends to please say a prayer for my grandson Eric Kennemer, “ James wrote. “He was in a bad car wreck last night. He is in the hospital in Houston, TX. Say a prayer for his wife Myranda.”



Myranda, who married Eric in November 2013, also wrote about his accident on Facebook last month. “Please God, give Eric the strength to become well again. And please give me the strength to be strong for both of our wonderful children you have blessed us with, as well as him,” she shared. “Please let him come home soon. His children need him very much. And so do I.”



I can't wait until the day that we can take another picture like this again together. I am praying for you every single day Eric. Stay strong baby. I love you so much!! 💙💜 https://www.gofundme.com/xz-the-kennemer-family-needs-your-help A photo posted by Myranda Trevino Kennemer (@myranda_2468) on Jan 14, 2017 at 6:54am PST

On January 14, the MTV alum posted an Instagram collage featuring sweet snaps of herself and her hubby, accompanied by a message of hope despite his dire medical condition. “I can't wait until the day that we can take another picture like this again together,” she captioned the ’gram. “I am praying for you every single day Eric. Stay strong baby. I love you so much!! 💙💜”



Eric and Myranda appeared on season 4 of 16 and Pregnant in 2012 alongside Teen Mom 3 stars Mackenzie Douthit McKee, Katie Yeager, Briana DeJesus and Alex Sekella.



