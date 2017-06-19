One hot mama! Chrissy Teigen surprised her husband, John Legend, for Father’s Day on Sunday, June 18.

“Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston :) gift level 10/10,” she captioned a naked picture of herself sitting in a hotel bed holding a chocolate cake with the words “Happy Father’s Day” on it.

Last year, Teigen penned a sweet note for Legend’s first Father’s Day. “Happy Father's Day to the most perfect man Luna and I could ever ask for,” she wrote at the time. Since the day she was born, you've done every bottle with me, woken up with me to keep me company through every night. You don't mind diapers, get all the best burps, and read her Goodnight Moon like poetry. It makes me so happy to see so much of you in her smile and eyes that completely glow when looking at you. She will never look at anyone - anyone - the way she looks at you.”

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/INSTARimages

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 31, and Legend, 38, are the parents of daughter Luna, 13 months. The Grammy winner is currently on his Darkness and Light tour.

Teigen and Luna had been traveling on the road with Legend and most recently stayed in Airbnbs in Nashville and Seattle.

“Thanks to the good people at @airbnb for gifting me and my family a home away from home on tour!” Legend shared on Instagram along with a family photo earlier this week. “So nice to have a kitchen, a backyard, and a swinging patio couch!”

The lovebirds tied the knot in September 2013 and shared with fans they had a hard time getting pregnant and turned to IVF to welcome their daughter.

"He's been wonderful,” Teigen told Self magazine last year while gushing over Legend. “He has a big family with nieces and nephews, and he actually knows more than I do about kids. It's going to be very sexy to see this new side of him."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!