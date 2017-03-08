No beef here! Naomi Campbell set the record straight about her rumored feud with Rihanna during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, March 7.

An eagle-eyed fan wrote to the late-night Bravo talk show's Twitter account saying she noticed that the supermodel, 46, and the "Love on the Brain" singer, 29, unfollowed each other on Instagram. "No social media pics or communication either. Is everything OK between the two of them?" host Andy Cohen asked, reading the the fan's tweet aloud.

"Everything's fine. Of course it's fine," Campbell responded, almost sarcastically, with a smile and a wink. "I'm an actress now, Andy."

Cohen, 48, pressed further, saying, "I'm trying to think what the beef could be about," as the Star actress quickly backpedaled. "I don't have beef," she said. "I don't have beef especially with black women that I think are powerful and out there. We're all in the same thing, doing the same struggle."

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

The origin of the alleged beef between Rihanna and Campbell is unclear. They have been friends and occasional modeling partners for years. In 2014, they were joined by supermodel Iman for a stunning photo shoot for W magazine, in which they all wore Balmain. At the time, Rihanna tweeted one of the pictures and wrote, "3 Bad Balmain Bitche$ #BlackBeauty #3Generations #LEGENDS."

The Barbadian singer also praised the British model in August 2016, when she shared a photo of Campbell wearing a design from her Fenty Puma collection in Vogue Italia. "What a delight to see this beautiful Queen in my designs for @VogueItalia!" Rihanna wrote on Instagram. "This is a crazy feeling man! @iamnaomicampbell From the very first moment in your career, you've touched and inspired so many young girls all over the world! I was one of them, and to see this come full circle is a trip to say the least! I'm blessed to have you as a friend, one that will pick up the phone at any hour of the night, one that still makes time even when she has none, just to send me vitamins and facial products, or even tanning oil for my vacation lol!!! That's why these photos mean so much more to me, you're a True beauty, One love!"



Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs on Bravo Sundays through Thursdays at 11 p.m. ET.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!