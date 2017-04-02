Fun in the sun! Naya Rivera took to Instagram on Saturday, April 1, to poke fun at the headline-making news about her romance with David Spade.



"Holy s--t, guys. The Easter bunny and the f--king tooth fairy are for sure dating. I just saw them," the Glee alum, 30, quipped in a video on her Instagram Story.



Rivera's post came two days after she and the comedian, 52, were photographed packing on the PDA in the pool at the Halekulani hotel on Waikiki beach in Hawaii. The unlikely new couple appeared to be in good spirits as they hugged, laughed and cozied up in the water while spending an afternoon with pals Adam Sandler, Rob Schneider and their families.



AKM-GSI

The Sorry Not Sorry author rocked a white swimsuit and black sunglasses, while her beau donned a white fedora and aviator shades. The next day, he hit the stage at the Maui Arts and Cultural Center with Sandler and Schneider for their Here Comes the Funny tour.

"The pair went for a short swim, hugged and had lots of body contact in the pool," an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight of Rivera and Spade's outing. "They kept to one side of the pool where there was the most covering from prying eyes. Outside of the pool, they sat on lounge chairs and talked animatedly. They spent about an hour poolside together. ... They were very happy. They looked pretty comfortable together."

AKM-GSI

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair are indeed an item. "They started seeing each other a couple weeks ago," the insider said. "It's casual. They're having fun."



Rivera was married to Ryan Dorsey from 2014 to 2016. They share 18-month-old son Josey. Spade shares an 8-year-old daughter, Harper, with his ex-girlfriend Jillian Grace.

