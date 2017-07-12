Neil Patrick Harris Blasts James Woods for ‘Classless’ Tweet About Young Boy

After a family shared a photo of themselves at a Pride event with their son, actor James Woods compared the 8-year-old to a murderer in a controversial tweet.

“This is sweet. Wait until this poor kid grows up, realizes what you’ve done, and stuffs both of you dismembered into a freezer in the garage,” Woods tweeted on Saturday, July 9.

Neil Patrick Harris caught wind of the comment and blasted the 70-year-old actor for his insensitive words.

“Utterly ignorant and classless, Mr. Woods. I'm friends with this family. You know not of what you speak, and should be ashamed of yourself,” the 44-year-old Emmy award winner shot back on Tuesday, July 11.

Woods has not yet responded to the father of two’s tweets.

The How I Met Your Mother alum, who is married to chef David Burtka, has been a longstanding activist for the LGBT community and recently celebrated Pride in New York City on June 25. “Happy NY Pride!! I'm so proud to live in such an inclusive, accepting city. Have fun, stand tall, help others and make smart choices!” he wrote on Twitter, while wearing a special edition Pride shirt to benefit the Elton John AIDS foundation.

Happy NY Pride!! I'm so proud to live in such an inclusive, accepting city. Have fun, stand tall, help others and make smart choices!🌈🕺🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/gc86biCrpN — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) June 26, 2017

The NYC resident, who confirmed he was gay on November 4, 2006, tied the knot with Burkta, 42, in September 2014. They are parents of 6-year-old twins, Gideon and Harper.

