David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris attend the Trevor Project's 2014 "TrevorLIVE NY" event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel. Credit: Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Celebrating a milestone! Neil Patrick Harris took to Instagram on Sunday, April 2, to celebrate his 13th anniversary with his husband, David Burtka, which actually fell on April Fools' Day.

"Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left," the A Series of Unfortunate Events actor, 43, captioned a photo of Burtka, 41, and their son, Gideon, 6. Gideon's twin sister, Harper, was not pictured.

"The adventures have never ceased," Harris continued. "The love has never waned. The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You're the best."

Thirteen years and one day ago, I crossed paths with the guy on the left. The adventures have never ceased. The love has never waned. The gifts are never ending (the guy on the right, e.g.). Happy Anniversary, @dbelicious. You're the best. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 2, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

Though the couple have been together for 13 years, they have only been married for two. They tied the knot in September 2014 in an intimate ceremony in Italy. Shortly after the wedding, Harris revealed that he and Burtka decided to exchange "I dos" for their children.



"I think when our kids got to the age where they were having reasonable conversations — where they're asking lots of 'why' questions — then it seemed like to be able to have a real clear-cut explanation of who their daddy is," the How I Met Your Mother alum said on The View at the time. "I think it's great [to say], 'He's my husband.'"

Gideon and Harper, who were born via surrogate, played a part in their dads' ceremony, too. "They were fun. Harper was the flower girl. Gideon was supposed to be the ring bearer," Harris said on The View. "He said, 'I'm the orange boy.' We said, 'What in the world is an orange boy?' He explained this whole thing that he comes down with a basket of oranges and he hands the oranges to everyone [at the wedding]."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!