All good things come to an end. Nelly Furtado revealed in a new interview that she secretly split from husband Demacio Castellon after eight years of marriage.

"I am single now," the singer, 38, said during a Wednesday, April 12, appearance on the U.K.’s Loose Women. "Someone here needs to update my Wikipedia — it's not helping my dating life!"

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Though Furtado did not divulge many details about her breakup with sound engineer Demacio, she did confirm that it occurred in the summer of 2016.

"I went through an emotionally difficult time last summer and I actually wrote and sung myself songs to get through it," the Grammy winner explained. "I would sing to myself while I drove on these long drives and I thought to myself, 'I'm so lucky that I can write songs because I can soothe myself with them.'"

The “Promiscuous” songstress quietly tied the knot with Demacio in July 2008, and didn’t announce their marriage until the following October. After calling it quits on their romance, Furtado — who shares 13-year-old daughter Nevis with ex-boyfriend Jasper Gahunia — recorded her sixth studio album, The Ride, which was released on March 31. Despite her hectic schedule and resurgence onto the pop music scene after five years away, the British Columbia, Canada, native places a healthy work-life balance above all else.

"Sometimes you just want to sit home and bake some muffins for your daughter," she told Loose Women. "I need to stay mentally and emotionally and physically well for my daughter."

