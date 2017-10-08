Nelly took to Twitter on Saturday, October 7, to set the record straight concerning rape allegations made against him.

The rapper, 42, reiterated his earlier claims on Twitter, by writing, “To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released , pending further investigation.”

To be absolutely clear. I have not been charged with a crime therefore no bail was required. I was released , pending further investigation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

As Us Weekly previously reported, the “Hot In Herre” rapper was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning for allegedly raping a woman, who claimed she had been assaulted on Nelly’s tour bus at 3:48 a.m. in Auburn, Washington. Nelly is currently on tour with country-pop duo Florida Georgia Line and had performed at the White River Amphitheater just hours before.



The “Country Grammar” singer was taken into custody an hour later, according to the Auburn police department. He was booked for investigation of second-degree rape and released later on Saturday morning.

The alleged victim claims that she met the rapper at a club in Washington and was invited to an afterparty before ending up on Nelly’s tour bus, according to a TMZ report posted on Sunday, October 8. The 21-year-old woman alleges that she turned down Nelly’s advances, which prompted him to tell her to “shut up” before forcing her to have sex without a condom. The woman stated that Nelly later offered her money, which she declined before a woman forced her to leave while throwing $100 at her.

Nelly’s lawyer responded to the claims with a statement to TMZ: "It does not surprise me that she wanted to have her story publicized. That is playbook 101 of a person with an agenda and clearly she has one. The agenda is money, fame and notoriety."

Hours after he was released from custody on Saturday, Nelly tweeted, “Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at, it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation.”

“I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation … I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you,” he continued. “In other words y'all know damm well I ain't do no dumm S^*t like this..!! Love ..!!!!”

Nelly’s lawyer told Us Weekly in a statement on Saturday that the rapper "is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation."

"Our initial investigation clearly establishes this allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness," he continued. "I am confident, once this scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to address and pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation."

The singer did not perform with Florida Georgia Line on Saturday night in Washington. The tour is set to continue in Jacksonville, Florida, on Thursday, October 12.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.