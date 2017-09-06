George Michael Never Heard His New Single 'Fantasy' Completed

More than eight months after George Michael died, his remixed single “Fantasy” will be released on Thursday, September 7, on BBC Radio 2.

A source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the late performer commissioned the new tune, but had never heard it in its completion. The insider explains that before he passed away, Michael sought out producer Nile Rodgers to remix “Fantasy,” which appeared in its original version as a bonus track on the 2011 reissue of his album, Faith.

Prior to Michael’s December 2016 passing, a source tells Us that he invited Rodgers to his home in London to appear in a documentary that Michael was making about his own life. While Michael never heard the completed track, Rodgers kept it to himself until June when he played it with Chic at the Glastonbury Festival. The track will be included in the forthcoming documentary.

Rodgers has produced several major hits, including David Bowie’s “Let’s Dance” and Duran Duran’s “The Reflex."

As previously reported, Michael died in Oxfordshire, England, on December 25, 2016. He was 53. "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," the Wham! singer’s publicist said in a statement at the time. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

