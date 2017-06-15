Celebrating dads everywhere! New Girl star Max Greenfield, who has partnered with Michelob ULTRA and GOOD+ Foundation in honor of Father's Day, knows all about being an ultra dad. The actor, 36, spoke with Us Weekly exclusively about being a father of two and why he likes to parent.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Check out our interview below:

Us: What is the best and hardest part about being a dad?

MG: It’s such a hard thing to articulate. It just takes the focus off of you and puts it onto your children, who you love more than you would ever think you were capable of loving. I feel like you don’t realize what it means to be a parent until you become a parent of your own. Then you feel this tremendous guilt and have this urge to apologize to your father. You just don’t realize what you’re doing to your parents in every aspect of life.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Us: Do you ever go to your dad and ask him for parenting advice?

MG: Yeah, I think you definitely encounter moments where you think to yourself, "How do I do this?" Then you kind of figure out what is the right way.

Caleb Diaz

Us: Can you talk about this how this partnership happened between you, Michelob ULTRA and the GOOD+ Foundation?

MG: They came to me with this ULTRA dad concept, which was so great and so relevant to Father’s Day. Just talking about what it means to be a dad, it ended up being an incredible opportunity. For each person who shares their own story or posts their own moment with their father on Father’s Day and uses the hashtag “ULTRAdad,” Michelob ULTRA is going to donate $1 to the GOOD+ Foundation’s Fatherhood Program. It’s an incredible cause and such a nice way to celebrate Father’s Day.

Plus — check out the video above of the actor having a beer with his dad and chatting about being a father.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!