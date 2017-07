Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

New ‘Terminator’ Trilogy Is Coming (Men’s Fitness)



Brandi Glanville Asks Judge to Toss Joanna Krupa Lawsuit (Radar Online)



Amber Rose: Blac Chyna Loved Rob Kardashian (Star Magazine)



Rachel Lindsay May have Revealed ‘The Bachelorette’ Winner (OK! Magazine)



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!