Nick Cannon Reveals San Diego Shooting Victim Was His 'Childhood Friend'

Nick Cannon had a personal connection to the woman who was killed in the San Diego mass shooting over the weekend.

"My heart hurts with great sadness tonight," the former America's Got Talent host, 36, captioned a throwback photo via Instagram on Tuesday, May 2. "I just learned that the one life lost in the senseless and tragic mass shooting in San Diego was my childhood friend, who was more like family, Miss Monique Clark."

Clark died from injuries she suffered during the shooting at a poolside party at the La Jolla Crossroads complex in University City on Sunday, April 30. According to The New York Times, the suspect, Peter Selis, opened fire around 6 p.m. when he was on the phone with his ex-girlfriend. He also injured six other people and was later shot and killed by police.

Cannon described Clark as a "beautiful spirit" who had an "infectious smile."

"I have nothing but wonderful memories of this Angel," he continued. "Tears can't express the pain and shock. A mother of 3, a sister, a daughter, a cousin, a friend and a Queen... Rest in Paradise."

On Monday, Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman said that the other victims are expected to survive. "There is zero information to indicate that race played a factor in this terrible and horrific crime. The victims were targeted for no other reason but their mere presence in the vicinity of the suspect," Zimmerman said in a statement, via NYT. "It is apparent that Selis wanted his girlfriend to listen in as he carried out his rampage."

