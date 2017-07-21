Nick Carter got choked up while talking about family during his ABC series Boy Band on Thursday, July 20.

During the episode, contestant Jaden Gray opened up about his rough relationship with his father. Carter, who currently has public drama with his younger brother Aaron Carter, said that he could relate.

"I understand exactly what you're going through when it comes to having a hard upbringing in a family. No matter what happens, or what they say or do, you still love them," the Backstreet Boys singer, 37, said, as he got choked up.

"If there was one thing you could say your father on a night like this, what would it be?" he asked.

Gray replied: "Dad, I love you and I thank you for being the father that you've been," Gray said. "You're the best ever."

Gray went on to perform a stunning rendition of Cyndi Lauper's 1986 hit "True Colors." Carter added: "It was beautiful. It was everything this world needs."

Last week, Aaron, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and marijuana possession. Following the incident, the boy bander tweeted, "To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. Family isn't always easy, be we're all here for you." Aaron, 29, however, didn't appreciate the comment.

"If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin," he said in a statement to Us Weekly.

As Us exclusively reported, Nick and his family are worried about Aaron. "The whole Carter family is concerned for Aaron," a source told Us Thursday. "Nick doesn’t have his phone number. Aaron blocks everyone and changes his number so none of his family can get in touch with him. He changes his number a lot."

