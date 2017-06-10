Nick Gordon, the boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown who was found legally responsible in her civil wrongful death lawsuit, was arrested on Saturday, June 10, on suspicion of domestic violence and kidnapping his current girlfriend.

“At 8:04 a.m. this morning, a female came to the Sanford Police Department to say that she had been battered and that Nick Gordon would not allow her to leave the residence,” the PIO told Us.

“Officers did make contact with him and he was over at the pool area of the residence,” the officer continued. “There was no issues or any problems when taking him into custody.”

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office website confirms Gordon has been charged with domestic violence and false imprisonment. He has been denied bail.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Gordon was found “legally responsible” in the late Bobbi Kristina’s wrongful death lawsuit after he failed to appear in court in September 2016.

Bobbi Kristina, the only daughter of Bobby Brown and the late Whitney Houston, was found unresponsive in a bathtub at her Georgia home in January 2015. She died in July that year at the age of 22, after spending six months in a medically induced coma.



One month later, Bobbi Kristina’s estate filed a $50 million wrongful death suit against Gordon, who was her boyfriend at the time she was found unconscious in her home.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com in 2015, Bobbi Kristina’s conservator alleged that “Ms. Brown died due to a violent altercation with [Gordon] after which he placed her in a bathtub, unconscious, after he injected her with a toxic mixture.”

Gordon, who vehemently denied the claims, was ordered to pay more than $36 million in the civil lawsuit. He has yet to be charged criminally.

