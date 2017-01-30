Nick Gordon remembered his late girlfriend Bobbi Kristina Brown in an emotional tweet marking two years since she was found unconscious in a bathtub.



“You're the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep,” he captioned the January 30 post, which included a photo of the duo kissing. “I love&missyou RIH my angel.”

You're the first thing I think about when I wake up and the last thing I think about before I go to sleep. I love&missyou RIH my angel. pic.twitter.com/nshVPsqCbd — Nick Gordon (@Nickdgordon) January 30, 2017

Her dad, New Edition member Bobby Brown, also paid tribute to his late daughter last week by wearing a jacket with her photo on the back and the inscription, “My Angel in Heaven.”



His daughter with the late Whitney Houston died on July 26, 2015, at age 22, after being taken off life support following six months in a coma. She was found unresponsive in the bathtub in her Atlanta apartment by Gordon, who Houston raised from age 12 after her friend Michelle Gordon determined she could no longer care for the child.



Though the “I Will Always Love You” singer never formally adopted Gordon, he and Bobbi Kristina referred to each other as brother and sister growing up, before beginning the romantic relationship following Houston’s tragic 2012 death. (Houston, who was found facedown in a bath tub with a bloody nose, died from a drug and alcohol overdose.)



Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic

The young couple took to Instagram in January 2014 to declare that they had wed and continued to refer to each other as husband and wife on social media. But once the investigation into Bobbi Kristina’s hospitalization got underway, a lawyer for the Brown family said in a February 2015, “Bobbi Kristina is not and has never been married to Nick Gordon.”



In September, Fulton County Superior Court judge T. Jackson Bedford found Gordon "legally responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina" after a wrongful-death suit was filed against him, with support of her R&B singer dad, 47. Gordon was ordered to pay $36 million in damages to her estate.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!



