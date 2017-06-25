He does cherish her! Nick Lachey showed the lengths he would go to in order to keep wife Vanessa Lachey happy when he posted a photo of a dirty garbage bag he had to rummage through just to find her wedding ring!

Nick Lachey/Instagram

Lachey, 42, captioned the Instagram picture of the diamond ring surrounded by dirty diapers, strands of hair and a piece of paper, “This is true love after 6 years of marriage…digging through dirty diapers and trash to find your wife’s missing wedding ring!!” with the hashtag #success.

The post got a lot of positive comments from his followers. One proclaimed, “They don’t make men like you anymore…..just say’n,” followed by the praying hands emoji. Another wrote, “True love indeed! What a great hubby!” with two thumbs up. Many others simply declared him a “great” man.

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

The couple, who have been married since 2011, recently took their three children — daughter Brooklyn, 2, and sons Camden, 4, and Phoenix, who was born in December — on a beach getaway where they enjoyed quality family time.

Vanessa Lachey/Instagram

Lacey told Us Weekly in January that being the father of three kids under the age of 5 doesn’t faze him.

“Part of the fun of kids is the craziness, and you’ve got to embrace that side of it as well,” he explained. “I think the real chaos is going to come in a couple years when Phoenix is 2 and Brooklyn’s 4 and Camden’s 6. … Then I can just imagine it’s going to be craziness.”

