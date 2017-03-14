No rush! The Bachelor’s Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi discussed the “ups and downs” of their relationship since they finished filming the ABC dating show and why they’re waiting to set a wedding date during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday, March 14. Watch the interview above and a recap of the finale below.

After three failed stints on Bachelor franchise shows, Viall, 36, proposed to the 29-year-old special-education teacher on the season 21 finale. “It feels great,” he said. “It’s very difficult to try to keep that secret, and it’s been a long time for me in Bachelor world. It’s a good feeling to be engaged, to have Vanessa and have this kind of chapter in my life come to an end.”

As seen on the show’s finale, Grimaldi challenged Viall on how they would make their romance work in the real world, especially since the brunette beauty lives and works in Montreal while Viall is based in L.A. “Like any relationship, you know, you have your ups and downs,” Grimaldi told GMA. “Although we had tough conversations, we had a lot of fun and light conversations, so it was important for me to know we were going to be able to get past those hard conversations.”

ABC/Terhi Tuovinen

The Milwaukee native added that they didn’t want to sugarcoat the difficulties of their situation. “I think Vanessa and I kind of just decided to be upfront with the fact that it’s difficult starting a relationship as the Bachelor and with 29 other women, and that it’s difficult to maintain that relationship long distance while it’s being re-aired,” he said. “I think every couple before us has experienced those challenges, and we just decided to kind of just be upfront about it and be open to the realities of our relationship.”

The couple, who appeared the morning show via video conference from L.A., confirmed they haven’t set a wedding date yet. “One think I really appreciate about our relationship is we’re going to take this one step at a time and be realistic,” Viall said. “Last night … was our first time having dinner at a restaurant in public. … I think there’s some things we want to do as a couple and some normal things and, you know, we’re going to move things along. We’ll worry about setting a date down the road.”

