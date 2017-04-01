Vanessa Grimaldi and Nick Viall Credit: Nick Viall/Instagram

#RelationshipGoals. Nick Viall shared a photo of himself grabbing his fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi's butt on Saturday, April 1, before they ran errands in Los Angeles.

"Have a handful of errands to run today. #nicelittlesaturday #saturday," the Bachelor season 21 star wrote on Instagram, adding a peach emoji and tagging Grimaldi on her backside. In the shot, Viall, 36, wears an army green button-down shirt, a white tee, ripped jeans and red sneakers, while Grimaldi, 29, looks comfy in a gray shirt, jeans and white shoes.

Viall's Dancing With the Stars pro partner, Peta Murgatroyd, also got in the fun and commented on the Instagram post with four peach emojis, which are commonly used to represent butts.



And while the two-time Bachelorette runner-up is shining on the dance floor on the ABC competition, his fiancée is "having a hard time" with being out of the spotlight, a source close to the couple exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

"Nick rehearses a lot. They fight about it," the insider tells Us. "Vanessa's not used to the attention being mostly on Nick. It's taking a toll."



Viall, however, said he and Grimaldi are still getting to know each other off-camera and have not thought about their wedding just yet. "Like Vanessa and I have said, it's too early for us [to start planning the wedding] right now," he told Us backstage at DWTS on Monday, March 27. "We're still just doing a lot of new things together. ... We're very open about the fact that we have a long way to go, and we're excited about that journey."

