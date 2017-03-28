What wedding? Nick Viall and fiancée Vanessa Grimaldi aren’t rushing down the aisle any time soon.

The Bachelor star revealed to Us Weekly that despite being engaged, they are still a long way off saying ‘I Do’.

When Us quizzed Viall, 36, backstage at Dancing With the Stars on Monday, March 27 he said he hadn’t even began thinking about it:



“No, no,” he admitted. “Like Vanessa and I have said, it's too early for us right now. We're still just doing a lot of new things together.”

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t looking forward to thinking about their big day, when they find the time.

“We're very open about the fact that we have a long way to go, and we're excited about that journey,” he said.

The pair are also working through some paperwork since Grimaldi, 29, is Canadian, but hoping to live full time with Viall in Los Angeles.

“She's living with me,” Viall said of their current arrangement. “But obviously we're still working through the visa stuff so she may have to pop back to Montreal at some point. While we're in LA, we're living together.”

So much fun getting back home with this one. Back to LA! Need to fine tune my 💃 moves. A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 25, 2017 at 11:29am PDT

The pair recently enjoyed a date night in his home town of Milwaukee, where they cozied up courtside at a basketball game.

Now they are hoping to skip across the border to see Grimaldi’s family too.

“Vanessa hasn't been able to do that yet,” he said of making a fleeting visit to her home. “And I haven't had a chance to go to Montreal outside of the show. So I think we're just focused on that right now.”

