Couples' night out! Bachelor Nick Viall and his fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, stepped out for a double date with his Dancing With the Stars partner, Peta Murgatroyd, and her fiancé, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, on Saturday, March 18.

The foursome were all smiles as they headed to The Church Key restaurant in West Hollywood. Viall, 36, donned a long-sleeve white shirt, blue jeans and suede shoes as he held hands with Grimaldi, 29, who looked gorgeous in a tan sweater, black lace-up leather pants and heels. Chmerkovskiy, 37, kept it casual in a black T-shirt, white cropped jeans and monochromatic sneakers, while Murgatroyd, 30, rocked a silk navy dress and black heels.

Michael Simon/Startraksphoto.com

The season 21 Bachelor star shared a photo from the outing on Instagram on Sunday, March 19, writing, "Last night @maksimc was the only one not rooting for #teambabygotbach @vanessagrimaldi30 @petamurgatroyd #dwts #datenight."

Earlier in the week, Grimaldi visited her groom-to-be as he rehearsed with Murgatroyd for the first week of the ABC dance competition — and she had a chance to meet Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy's 2-month-old son, Shai Aleksander, who was also at the rehearsal studio in Los Angeles.



"Team Baby Got Bach is ready for Monday nights!" the special-education teacher captioned a sweet Instagram photo with her man, his dance partner and baby Shai.



Viall shared another cute group shot on his Instagram, writing, "TEAM BABY GOT BACH... is ready for Monday night !! Well these 3 are.. I'm terrified! I think we make a pretty great team. #teambabygotbach #dwts #thebachelor."



Dancing With the Stars season 24 premieres on ABC Monday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET.

Team Baby Got Bach is ready for Monday nights! 💃🏻❤️ #dwts #teambabygotbach A post shared by VanessaGrimaldi (@vanessagrimaldi30) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:01pm PDT

TEAM BABY GOT BACH... is ready for Monday night !! Well these 3 are.. I'm terrified! I think we make a pretty great team. #teambabygotbach #dwts #thebachelor A post shared by Nick Viall (@nickviall) on Mar 15, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!