Scratch that! Nicki Minaj changed a lyric about her ex-boyfriend Meek Mill in the final version of her new collaboration with Fergie, "You Already Know."

An unfinished version of Fergie's upcoming album, Double Dutchess, leaked online in late July, nearly two months ahead of its scheduled September 22 release date. At the time, Minaj's verse on "You Already Know" included the line, "Damn, I ain't seen Meek Mill-y in a week."

The former Black Eyed Peas frontwoman, 42, announced the pre-order for Double Dutchess on Friday, August 25, and celebrated the news by dropping two songs from the visual album: the Rick Ross-featured opener "Hungry" and the final version of "You Already Know."

Fans who illegally downloaded the leaked disc earlier this summer were quick to point out on social media that the official version has a few minor changes, including Minaj's since-tweaked line about Mill. The updated track now features the lyric, "Damn, they ain't seen young Nicki in a week."

The "No Frauds" MC, 34, announced her split from fellow rapper Mill, 30, in January after nearly two years of dating. "To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u," she tweeted at the time.

Minaj and the "Lord Knows" rapper began dating in February 2015, soon after she ended her 12-year relationship with aspiring rapper Safaree Samuels. She is now rumored to be dating hip-hop icon Nas.



"He's so dope. He's such a king," she said of Nas, 43, on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in May. "I wanted to go a year without dating any man. … I might make an exception to the rule for him 'cause he's so dope."

