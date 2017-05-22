All hail Her Minajesty! Nicki Minaj opened the 2017 Billboard Music Awards with an electrifying (and nearly NSFW!) 9-minute spectacle at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21. Check it out in the video above!

Minaj, 34, who recently made history this past March when she beat Aretha Franklin’s previous record for most Billboard Hot 100 hits by a woman, performed a star-studded set list featuring guest artists David Guetta, Jason Derulo and Lil Wayne.

For the four-song number, the hip-hop superstar showed off her curves in a black BDSM-inspired catsuit. The mini-concert featured some of Minaj’s biggest hits — including her latest single, “Regret In Your Tears” — and plenty of pyrotechnics and fierce choreography.

On Thursday, May 18, the MC expressed her enthusiasm over opening the ceremony. “Opening the @BBMAs this SUNDAY at 8e|5p on ABC with special guests @liltunechi, @jasonderulo and @davidguetta!” she wrote. “#BBMAs #NickiBBMAs”

Naturally, Minaj’s legions of Barbz took to Twitter to share their amazement at her stunning display of showmanship. “NICKI U KILLED THIS 2NITE OMG YASSSS KWEEN,” one fan wrote, while another shared, “I have never been more shook by an award show performance!!! Yes Nicki! #NickiBBMAs”

Check out some more social media reactions to Minaj’s performance below:



I just wanted memories tried to make some,w u,w u now Igotta erase em..😑🤑 #NickiBBMAs @NICKIMINAJ HAIR,DANCE MOVES OMGGG I JUST CANTTTTT! pic.twitter.com/KLBuUk9YaU — Emily (@EmilyRolon80) May 22, 2017

The Kingdom, look at our Queen of Rap. 😍#NickiBBMAs pic.twitter.com/djV1oONLZV — Nicki Minaj Updates! (@NM4updates) May 22, 2017

