The King and Queen of Queens! Nicki Minaj played coy about Nas dating rumors during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, May 23.

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on May 9, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

"He's so dope," the "No Frauds" rapper, 34, said. "He's a king, he's such a king. ... Shout out to Queens, New York. I have to say that. We're both from Queens. And he is the king of Queens, and I'd like to think I'm the queen of Queens."

After Minaj admitted that Nas, 43, "is kind of cute," DeGeneres pushed further and asked if the rumored couple have had sleepovers yet. "We have," Minaj responded with a laugh. "I go to him. I just thought him coming to me was too forward."

The fellow rappers have yet to seal the deal, though. "I'm just chillin' right now. I'm celibate," the Grammy nominee revealed. "I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. ... I might make an exception to the rule for him 'cause he's so dope."

Minaj and Nas first sparked dating rumors earlier this month when she shared a photo of them cozying up at the Los Angeles restaurant Sweet Chick. "They were laughing a lot. They looked very cute together," an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly of the dinner date. "No PDA, but they looked like a couple."

The "Starships" singer previously dated rappers Safaree Samuels and Meek Mill. Nas was married to singer Kelis from 2005 to 2010.



Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!