Bride to be! Nicky Whelan was celebrated by her close friends and family with a bridal shower at the residence of host Colet Abedi in Beverly Hills on Saturday, March 18.

Whelan and her guests including AnnaLynne McCord and Kimberly DeJesus, entered a romantic room featuring one-of-a-kind rose arrangements which set the tone for a beautiful and classy day.

While inside, the Australian actress and other attendees were pampered with manicures and massages by HMMSpa as they sipped on Kim Crawford Rosé & Sauvignon Blanc. The menu for the day was filled with delicious sweet treats including floral cupcakes designed by Shannon Marie, gourmet cheese selections from Vagabond Cheese Company, a red velvet custom ice cream cake by Cold Stone Creamery and finally, chocolate coins featuring the image of Whelan and her fiancé, former Arizona Cardinals player, Kerry Rhodes.

Whelan, 35, looked stunning in a red Planet Blue dress as she posed for pictures kissing her soon-to-be husband in front of gold balloons.

The Neighbours actress said, “I'm usually the organizer of the group, so it's hard to sit back and let everyone do everything for me. I was so blown away with the detail and effort my friends put into the shower. I have some very solid and incredible women around me in Hollywood. We have all been together a long time; they are my family here and I love them."

At the end of the bridal shower, which was co-hosted by Jacob Lapp and David Forstadt, attendees received lavish gift bags featuring BodyBlendz, Kai Body Glow, OPI Mod About You pink polish, Living Royal Socks, Skyn Iceland and NYX Cosmetics.

Whelan and Rhodes, 34, announced their engagement in February 2016 and the wedding will take place at the Beverly Hills Hotel on April 15.



