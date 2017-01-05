Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attend the 2014 CMT Music awards. Credit: Mike Coppola/WireImage

Cue the birds and the bees. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have come up with their own phrase to tell their little girls when they want to have sex.

“[We tell them] Mommy and Daddy need to have kissy-kissy time,” Kidman told The Moms cohosts Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein during a recent interview, Page Six reports.



The Oscar winning actress and country crooner, both 49, are the parents of daughters Sunday, 8, and Faith, 6. And the couple — who have been married for 10 years — know how to keep the spark alive.



While talking with Australian publication Who at the premiere of her latest film, Lion, in November, Kidman shared that the secret to their successful marriage is to “lavish each other with love.”



“Also,” she joked: “We just happen to like each other, too. That works." Keith, for his part, told CBS last year that they make an active effort. "We just work at it. We love each other and we work at it. It's beautiful work," Urban explained.



Kidman is also the mom of two grown adopted children, Isabella and Connor, with ex-husband Tom Cruise.



